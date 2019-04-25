NEST 2019 admit card released @ nestexam.in: The aspiring candidates have been asked to reach the venue 30 minutes before the exam starts. The results for the same will be announced on June 17 on the official website. The candidates who do not carry a print out their admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

NEST 2019 admit card: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) admit card has been released. Candidates can check their admit cards online through official website @ nestexam.in. The aspiring candidates can download their NEST 2019 admit card by filling up their credentials. The candidates need to click on the official website and entering user ID and password to log in for downloading the admit card.

The NEST exam will be held on June 1, 2019 in multiple centres across the country in two separate sessions. The test is an online exam to get admission in the 5 years integrated MSc program in various colleges.

NEST 2019 Exam Date:

First Session: 9 am to 12:30 pm

Second Session : 2:30 pm to 6 pm

Here is how to download NEST admit card 2019:

1. Visit the official website @ nestexam.in

2. Click on the link showing download admit card

3. Enter user id and password

4. Click on the login button

5. The admit card will appear on the computer screen

6. Download the admit card

7. Take the printout of admit card for future reference

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. NEST 2019 will be conducted in around 91 cities across India.

