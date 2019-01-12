NISER National Entrance Screening Test: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) will be held on June 1. NEST is the gateway for admission to NISER Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). The application process for the same has begun.

The entrance test will be of three and a half hours and will be conducted in online mode

NISER National Entrance Screening Test: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) will be held on June 1. NEST is the gateway for admission to NISER Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). The application process for the same has begun. The last date to submit is March 11. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can fill the application form through the official website at nestexamdot.in.

As per the official notification, the applicants must have secured minimum 60 per cent in class 12 annual board exam. The entrance test will be of three and a half hours and will be conducted in online mode. The test will be held at 91 centres across the country.

NEST will release the admit cards on April 24. Enrolled candidates will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000. The successful candidates will also receive Rs 20,000 annum for the summer internship. There are 249 seats for the 2019-2024 academic session. The NEST result will be released on June 17.

Candidates who will score maximum marks at NISER and CEBs can directly appear for selection interview of BARC training school.

