NEST 2019 hall tickets released @ nestexam.in. The admit card for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 has been released. All the candidates who have applied for the NEST 2019 exam can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of NEST, nestexam.in.

NEST 2019 Hall Tickets: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has released the hall ticket or the admit cards for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019. The candidates who have applied for the same can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of NEST, nestexam.in. The three-hour long test will be conducted on June 1, 2019, for admissions in the five-year integrated MSc programmes. The NEST 2019 examination will be held in 91 cities across India on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in two sessions.

Important dates and timing for the NEST 2019 Examinations:

Date of exam: June 1, 2019

Date of result declaration: June 17, 2019

Exam timings for:

Session 1: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM Session 2: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Exam pattern for the NEST 2019:

Mode of exam: Pen and paper or offline mode

Number of paper: 1

Number of sections: 5

Name of the subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths and General Ability

Type of questions: Multiple choice questions

Number of questions: 230 question

Total marks: 180 marks

Duration of the exam: 180 minutes

Language of the exam: English

Number of questions in:

General Ability: 30 questions Biology: 50 questions Physics: 50 questions Chemistry: 50 questions Maths: 50 questions

Marking scheme for NEST 2019:

There will be no negative marking in section 1 which consists of General Ability questions.

All the other subject sections including Physics, Biology, Mathematics and Chemistry have negative marking.

As per the official website of NEST, some of the questions have more than one correct answers, marks will be earned only when all correct answers are marked and no wrong answer is marked.

Syllabus for NEST 2019:

Physics: Electricity, Magnetism, Capacitance, Electromagnetic Induction, Modern Physics, X-rays, Ray optics, Wave optics and Semi-conductors.

Mathematics: Algebra, Quadratic equations, Permutation and combination, Probability, Binomial theorem and Matrices

Chemistry: Mole concept, Thermodynamics, Solutions, Hydrogen element, p-block elements, Coordination compounds, Atomic structure, Chemical kinetics, Surface chemistry, Periodic table, d-clock elements, Metallurgy, Chemical bonding, Solid state, Colloids, s-block elements, f-block elements, Metals and non-metals, Reactive intermediates, Isomerism, Alkanes, Nomenclature, Alkenes and Alkynes, Haloalkenes, Aromatic compounds.

Biology: Biotechnology, Evolution, Ecology, Human Health and diseases, Humans and environment, Biology of Animal Systems, Biology of Plant Systems, Ecosystems, Genetics, Reproduction, Anatomy, Physiology.

