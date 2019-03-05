NEST 2019: The application process will conclude on March 11,2019. The examination will be conducted on June 1, 2019, in two sessions- Morning session (9 am) and afternoon session (2:30 am). The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) examination will be conducted for 3 hours 30 minutes.

NEST 2019: Registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 has already begun. The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) examination is conducted for admission to institutes established by the Department of Atomic Energy, which also includes the National Institute of Science Education and research, Department of Atomic energy centre for excellence in Basic Science, and University of Mumbai.

The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply via the official website of National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)- nestexam.in. The last date to fill in the application form is March 11, 2019. The examination will be conducted on June 1, 2019, in two sessions- Morning session (9 am) and afternoon session (2:30 am). The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) examination will be for 3 hours 30 minutes.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) eligibility:

Education: The aspirants have to be a 12th class pass. The minimum qualifying marks are 60 per cent marks in class 12 and 55 per cent for reserved category.

Age: Aspirants should not be more than 20 years of age as on August 1, 2019.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) steps to apply:

Step 1: Check the official website of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)

Step 2: On homepage click on the link stating apply online

Step 3: Click on get registered

Step 4: Fill basic registration and submit

Step 5: Make payment

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) examination will be conducted 0oover 91 cities across India.

