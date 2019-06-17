NEST 2019 result was delayed after officials cited technical glitch reason. The official website has notified that the result will be declared tomorrow before 5 pm. Students who had appeared for the exams, held on June 1, 2019, can check the results on the official website.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) which was to be announced today has been delayed and will be declared tomorrow. As per reports, the results of NEST 2019 was slated to be declared on June 17, 2019 at 5 pm. However, due to some technical reasons, the result for the NEST 2019 could not be published, reads the website homepage. Meanwhile, the official website has notified that the results will be announced tomorrow on June 18, 2019 before 5 pm.

The candidates can check the results on the official website @nestexam.in. The students who had appeared for the exams can visit the official website and check their results. The official website of NEST 2019 has also notified students regarding the delay.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website of @nestexam.in

2. Click on the result link on the homepage

3. Enter all the required details

4. Click on the login button

5. Download the result

6. Take the printout for the future reference

NEST 2019 was held on June 1, 2019 in multiple centres across the country. The NEST is an important exam for seeking admission in various institutes including National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar in 5-year Integrated MSc Program and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai.

The exam, which was held in earlier this month, is aimed to select the young minds to the scientific programs of the Department of Atomic Energy. The general paper and other three paper results will be announced tomorrow. The students can check the percentile score in all the three subjects as well as in the general subjects.

