The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) will be declared the NEST 2019 today at 5 pm. As per the official website, the results of the exams which were conducted on June 1, 2019 is considered as important exams for the admission in NISER, UM-DAE CEBS and University of Mumbai.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is all set to release the result today. As per reports, the results of NEST 2019 will be declared on June 17, 2019 at 5 pm. Candidates can check the results on the official website @nestexam.in. The information regarding the result 2019 will be declared at 5 pm today. The students who had appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website.

The official website of NEST 2019 has also notified students regarding the result.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website of @nestexam.in

2. Click on the result link on the homepage

3. Enter all the required details

4. Click on the login button

5. Download the result

6. Take the printout for the future reference

The NEST 2019, which was held on June 1, 2019, was held in multiple centres across the country. The paper consisted of 30 marks in the general section and 50 marks each in four subjects. The examination is termed as the compulsory exam for the students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar in 5-year Integrated MSc Program and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai. These departments were started in 2007. The main aim of the selected candidates is to give inputs to the scientific programmes of the Department of Atomic Energy. The exam was conducted in 2 shifts. Meanwhile, The final ranking of the students will be based on percentile score in all the three subjects as well as in the general subjects. The result which is expected today will publish all the criteria and all the percentile score of the candidates.

