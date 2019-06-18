NEST 2019 Results out: National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 results have been announced. All the candidates are supposed to visit the official website of National Entrance Screening Test (NEST), nestexams.in to check and download their result.

NEST 2019 Results out: The result for the National Entrance Screening Test has been announced today, June 18, 2019. All the candidates who applied and appeared for the exam can access and download their result by visiting the official website of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST), nestexam.in. The NEST 2019 exam was held for admitting students to the five year integrated MSc programme in basic sciences, Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Mathematics at the National Institute of Science and Education Research (NISER), Bhubaneshwar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019, was held in multiple centers which included various major towns and cities all over India. The exam was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The timings for the same was 9:00 am to 12:30 pm for the first session and 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm for the second session.

Steps to check the NEST 2019 score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST), nestexam.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying NEST result 2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and the roll number in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your NEST results will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

