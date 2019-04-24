NEST admit card 2019: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai’s Department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) has released the admit card for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 at its official website, nestexam.in. The candidates can download the admit card for the official website.

NEST admit card 2019: The admit card or hall tickets for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 has been released by The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai’s Department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) at its official website, nestexam.in. The duration of the NEST 2019 will be conducted in three-hours which is scheduled on June 1, 2019, to take the admission to five-year integrated MSc programmes.

The NEST 2019 will be held in around 91 cities across India on June 1, 2019 (Saturday) in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

NEST admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

on the homepage,

Step 3: Once you click on it, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take out a print out

Candidates need to download the hall ticket as without carrying it, permitted inside the exam hall. The NEST 2019 result is expected to be declared on June 17, 2019. As per the official notice, those who will qualify the NEST 2019 will be eligible to participate in an admission/counselling process and admission to the program will strictly, according to the merit list.

In their mandate, it is mentioned that they want to train the candidate for scientific manpower to carry out cutting edge scientific research and for providing input to scientific programmes of Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions in the country.

NEST 2019 will be held in around 91 cities across India. A detailed brochure is available at the official website for the test, syllabus of the test under various deadlines.

