NEST result 2019 at 5 pm: Steps to download and calculate marks for National Entrance Screening Test 2019, Check @ nestexam.in: NEST result has been postponed due to a technical glitch. The result will now be declared on the official website today at 5 pm.

NEST result 2019 at 5 pm @ nestexam.in: National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result has been postponed and now will be declared by the board at 5 pm. The result for NEST will be released on the official website of National Entrance Screening test @ nestexam.in.

The exam is compulsory for those students who are seeking admission into National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhuvaneshwar and University of Mumbai- Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The result for NEST 2019 has been postponed by the authorities due to some technical glitch and the note on websites read as- Due to some technical reasons the result could not be published on June 17, 2o19, sorry for the inconvenience. NEST 2019 result will be out on June 18, 2019 (before 5 pm).

The NEST examination was conducted on June 1, 2019, and the application for the same began on January 7, 2019, and went on till March 18, 2019. The admit for National Entrance Screening test was out on April 24, 2019.

NEST result 2019 at 5 pm: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Check the official website of NEST on nestexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link reading as “NEST 2019 Result”

Step 3: A new tab will open, enter roll number and date of birth. Click on the Login to proceed

Step 4: The candidates can check their result now. Download it for further reference

NEST result 2019 at 5 pm: How to calculate the result

In NEST 2019 there was a general section of 30 marks and four subjects of 50 marks each. The marks will be calculated on the basis of their raw marks which will then be turned into a percentile. The percentile is calculated on the basis of the relative performance of the candidate’s in their respective sections.

During the preparation of merit list, the score of the general section will be added along with three best scores from remaining sections. The total NEST marks then become- 180(30+50x 3= 180)

The final ranking of the students will be don on percentile scores from the best three subject scores in the general section. NISER and CEBS will publish merit list separately.

