The result was expected yesterday i.e. June 17, 2019, but got delayed because of technical glitches on the website, hence a notice was issued on the official website which had changed the date of result declaration to June 18, 2019, i.e. today. Candidates are expected to keep an eye on the website for all the latest updates. Also, the result will be out between 5-6 pm, though there are chances that result will be declared before 5 pm.

Applicants should note that NEST is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai, Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. This year, NEST was conducted on June 1, 2019, in two sessions.

NEST result 2019: Steps to download

Go to the official website i.e. nestexam.in

On the homepage click the link that reads NEST 2019 Result

Enter roll number and date of birth

Once you have entered your credentials, you will be required to click the log-in button to proceed ahead

Now the result will appear on the screen

Download the result and save it for future reference

In NEST 2019 there was a general section of 30 marks and four subjects of 50 marks each. The marks will be calculated on the basis of their raw marks which will then be turned into a percentile. The percentile is calculated on the basis of the relative performance of the candidate’s in their respective sections.

During the preparation of merit list, the score of the general section will be added along with three best scores from remaining sections. The total NEST marks then become- 180(30+50x 3= 180)

