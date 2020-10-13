The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 results have been declared on its official website. Registered candidates can visit nestexam.in to check their scorecards and eligibility.

Earlier Nest 2020 results had been postponed for some technical issues but now official statement read it was published at 7 pm on October 13. NEST 2020 is a highly competitive exam for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences.

Candidates are requested to follow these steps to check NEST 2020 results below:

Visit the official website nestexam.in Click on the link for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 results on their homepage. It will be directed to a new page. Click on the link or click here Keep your login credentials ready Enter your enrolment number, date of birth and click on submit The result will be displayed on the screen allowing you to either save or print it You can directly take a printout and save it on the computer You are advised to print the mark sheet for future references

For qualifying students, the NEST 2020 counselling process is expected to start in mid-October. Candidates are advised to sit for the online counselling. Earlier, the official website had released the Answer Key of NEST 2020 examination.

