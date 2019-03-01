NET 2019: Syllabus, important dates, instructions for candidates: The online application forms for Union Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET)2019 has begun from today. The candidates can apply on the official website at ntanet.nic.in. The centre, date and shift of examination will be mentioned on admit cards and same will be available from May 15, 2019, on the official website.

NET 2019: Syllabus, important dates, instructions for candidates: The online application forms for Union Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET)2019 has begun from today. The candidates can apply on the official website at ntanet.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in June 2019. The centre, date and shift of examination will be mentioned on admit cards and same will be available from May 15, 2019, on the official website. The important dates, timing, syllabus and instruction for the NET 2019 are as under:

Important Dates

• Dates of examination June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28.

• Duration of examination will be 180 minutes.

• No break will be given between Paper 1 and Paper 2

• Examination will be conducted in two shifts.

• First shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 and the second is from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

Syllabus for General paper:

1. Teaching Aptitude

2. Research Aptitude

3. Comprehension

4. Communication

5. Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude

6. Logical Reasoning

7. Data Interpretation

8. Information and Communication Technology

9. People, Development and Environment

10. Higher EduPoliticalystem

Political Science

1. Political Theory

2. Political Thought

3. Political Theory

4. Comparative Political Analysis

5. International Relations

6. India’s Foreign Policy

7. Political Institutions in India

8. Political Processes in India

9. Public Administration

10. Governance and Public Policy in India

Economics, Rural Economics, Co-operation, Demography, Development Planning, Development Studies, Econometrics, Applied Economics, Development Eco, Business Economics

1. Micro Economics

2. Macro Economics

3. Statistics and Econometrics

4. Mathematical Economics

5. International Economics

6. Public Economics

7. Money and Banking

8. Growth and Development Economics

9. Environmental Economics and Demography

10. Indian Economy

For other subjects and detailed syllabus, candidates are advised to go through website @ swww.ugcnetonline.in.

Instructions for candidates

• Candidates are advised to read Information Bulletin before submitting the online application.

• Candidate should enter the correct details during the registration.

• The details provided by the candidates including name, contact address, category, PwD status, educational qualification, date of birth will be entertained as final.

• The request for a change in information will not be entertained.

• Candidates will not be allowed to carry a pencil, geometry, handbag, purse, stationary material, eatables, water, mobile phone, earphone, calculator etc.

• However, there will be relaxation for diabetic students. They would be allowed to carry eatables in the examination hall

