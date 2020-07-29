New Education Policy or NEP 2020 has been approved by the GOI, the details will soon be shared. MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) is rechristened as Ministry of Education as well. More details will be revealed at 4 p.m.

The union cabinet has approved the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020 which aims at revamping the structure of Indian Education. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar and Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made the announcement on NEP 2020.

As announced, new education policy has come after 34 years after wide consultation with not only central, state government, academicians but also common people. As per the announcement, the NEP carries holistic approach- multiple entries and exit points, Certificate/Diploma based on credits, i.e., academic credit and students can utilise these credits for further education. One reform in higher education includes the aim of acquiring 50% gross enrollment ration ratio by 2035.

The NEP also suggests Multidisciplinary education, i.e., Major/Minor programmes. The advantage of multidisciplinary education is that even dropouts can join in and people who possess multiple interests can also be catered to. For instance, a student can now study engineering and music simultaneously. Under the NEP, educational institutions won’t be able to charge anything and everything. There will be a cap on the fee of public and private institutes.

As per the NEP, there will be a single regulator for higher education that will follow a transparent system based on self-disclosure. And, National Research Foundation will fund research, innovation, patenting. Traditional art and regional languages will be promoted under the NEP 2020. NEP also offers the use of Technology for teaching-learning assessment- 360-degree assessment.

E-courses in 8 languages are a part of the NEP and some of the languages are Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, etc which will work on virtual lapses. All subjects will be taught but there will be no fixed streams in the schools, and it will be multidisciplinary.

New Education Policy comes with an inclusion of disabled+gifted and a gender inclusion fund for the girl child. The curriculum will be limited, project-based, and experiment-based. Under NEP, students should learn lifeskills and internships will also be included.

The pattern of Board exams will now be modular, can be held 2 times a year. These exams will be application-based and not based on rote learning. Students will be given a choice to start learning coding from as early as 6th grade.

The report cards, as suggested by the NEP will have to be rated by children, their classmates and the teacher. Every student will have to do one AI-based assessment every year.

National Testing Agency or NTA will offer a common entrance exam for college admissions that will not be mandatory.

NEP focuses on ways in which technology can be integrated into higher and school-level education. The NEP is likely to change the existing 10+2 pattern of school education into a 5+3+3+4 pattern.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet agreed to implement a New Education Policy (NEP), the specifics of which are to be disclosed shortly. The Cabinet made several decisions, of which, one is the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) to the Ministry of Education. This is also likely to be addressed in today’s announcement.

The decision was taken on the basis of suggestions from the draft which read of refocusing on education and learning. All the decisions of the Cabinet are to be revealed soon by the Union Minister of Education (formerly HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Prakash Javadekar, Union Environment Minister. The NEP will allow International Universities to open their campuses inside India. The new policy would reform the system in higher education.

The new session is to start between September and October. This delay was caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which still shows no signs of stopping. The government plans to introduce the new policy before this session begins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone through the draft of NEP 2020, prepared by a bench of experts led by K. Kasturirangan, the former chief Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Non-Hindi speaking states were worried about Hindi being enforced on them, but the HRD ministry assured them that these concerns will be addressed. The union cabinet stated that the NEP 2020 is based on access, affordability, equity, quality and accountability. Also, it aims at bringing uniformity in education by providing universal access to quality education.

