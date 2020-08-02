During 6th grade to 8th grade, students will participate in 10 days of a bagless program. In this bagless period of 10 days, students will be encouraged to learn and intern with local experts like artisans, potters, carpenters, etc.

New Education Policy (NEP) aims at introducing bagless days in school. It suggests that 50 per cent of the students should pursue vocational education. Students will be exposed to vocational education from 6th grade itself, as per the NEP. During 6th grade to 8th grade, students will participate in 10 days of a bagless program.

During the bagless period of 10 days, students will be encouraged to learn and intern with local experts like artisans, potters, carpenters, etc. The policy says that every student will take a fun course, during Grades 6-8, that gives a survey and hands-on experience of a sampling of important vocational crafts, such as carpentry, electric work, metalwork, gardening, pottery making, etc., as decided by states and local communities and as mapped by local skilling needs.

The education policy suggests that these vocational courses should be pursued by the students of class 6-12 during the holidays as well. Vocational courses will be made available through the mode of online/digital education as well, in order to promote digital education. Students will be encouraged to meet often with the local artisans, craftsmen, and visits to higher education institutions will also be organised.

Keeping the significance of practical exposure in mind, students will be made to visit places of historical, cultural and tourist importance. To promote bagless days, more and more quiz, crafts and sports activities will be held.

