Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced

New Zealand expands education ties with India, offering scholarships, internships & research collaborations, boosting opportunities for Indian students.

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced


New Zealand has strengthened its academic collaboration with India by introducing new scholarships, internships, and research partnerships. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced a NZ$260,000 scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025, aimed at supporting Indian students pursuing higher education in New Zealand.

Virtual Internships for IIT Delhi Students

In a significant move, 30 students from IIT Delhi will participate in a Virtual Internship Programme, allowing them to work remotely with New Zealand-based companies. This initiative will provide hands-on industry exposure and offer insights into New Zealand’s innovation-driven work culture.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening Education Partnerships

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Indian and New Zealand institutions to enhance academic collaborations. These include:

  • University of Auckland – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)
  • University of Auckland – IIT Kharagpur
  • University of Auckland – Tech Mahindra
  • University of Waikato – Bennett University
  • Whitecliffe – National Institute of Design (NID)
  • Whitecliffe – National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Additionally, the New Zealand Centre Innovation Fellowship has been launched, offering a two-week immersive program designed to foster cross-cultural learning and research opportunities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Focus on Joint Research Initiatives

Indian and New Zealand institutions are collaborating on cutting-edge research in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering. A notable project includes the University of Canterbury’s partnership with IIT Delhi, where researchers are utilizing geospatial data to develop climate change solutions in alignment with India’s sustainability goals.

Why New Zealand is a Top Choice for Indian Students?

New Zealand is increasingly becoming a preferred study destination for Indian students, with over 59,000 international students enrolled in its universities, polytechnics, and private institutions. Indian students now constitute 10% of the total international student population.

Popular fields of study among Indian students include management, IT, engineering, aviation, food technology, and business studies. New Zealand’s favorable immigration policies allow graduates with a Level 4 or higher qualification to obtain a Post-Study Work Visa for up to three years, providing opportunities for work experience or potential settlement in the country.

Cultural Exchange and Alumni Success Stories

The event at IIT Delhi featured notable alumni such as singer and actress Shirley Setia (University of Auckland) and Ashwani Batla, Assistant Director at Dharma Productions (University of Waikato), who shared their experiences studying in New Zealand. A traditional Kapa Haka performance added a cultural touch to the occasion, showcasing New Zealand’s rich heritage.

New Zealand’s expanded educational collaboration with India marks a significant step towards fostering academic excellence, innovation, and cultural exchange. With new scholarships, research partnerships, and internship opportunities, Indian students have more reasons than ever to consider New Zealand as their preferred destination for higher education.

ALSO READ: “Think Twice Before Coming,” Indian PhD Student Warns Against UK Master’s Degrees

Filed under

IIT Delhi internships New Zealand scholarships study in New Zealand

newsx

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And...
South African cricket leg

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In...
newsx

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced
Prime Minister Narendra M

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return
newsx

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid
MeitY And DFI Join Forces

MeitY And DFI Join Forces To Launch India’s Biggest Drone Innovation Challenge
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And Next Steps

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And...

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In IPL 2025

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In...

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid

MeitY And DFI Join Forces To Launch India’s Biggest Drone Innovation Challenge

MeitY And DFI Join Forces To Launch India’s Biggest Drone Innovation Challenge

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips