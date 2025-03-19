New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced

New Zealand has strengthened its academic collaboration with India by introducing new scholarships, internships, and research partnerships. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced a NZ$260,000 scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025, aimed at supporting Indian students pursuing higher education in New Zealand.

Virtual Internships for IIT Delhi Students

In a significant move, 30 students from IIT Delhi will participate in a Virtual Internship Programme, allowing them to work remotely with New Zealand-based companies. This initiative will provide hands-on industry exposure and offer insights into New Zealand’s innovation-driven work culture.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening Education Partnerships

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Indian and New Zealand institutions to enhance academic collaborations. These include:

University of Auckland – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

University of Auckland – IIT Kharagpur

University of Auckland – Tech Mahindra

University of Waikato – Bennett University

Whitecliffe – National Institute of Design (NID)

Whitecliffe – National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Additionally, the New Zealand Centre Innovation Fellowship has been launched, offering a two-week immersive program designed to foster cross-cultural learning and research opportunities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Focus on Joint Research Initiatives

Indian and New Zealand institutions are collaborating on cutting-edge research in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering. A notable project includes the University of Canterbury’s partnership with IIT Delhi, where researchers are utilizing geospatial data to develop climate change solutions in alignment with India’s sustainability goals.

Why New Zealand is a Top Choice for Indian Students?

New Zealand is increasingly becoming a preferred study destination for Indian students, with over 59,000 international students enrolled in its universities, polytechnics, and private institutions. Indian students now constitute 10% of the total international student population.

Popular fields of study among Indian students include management, IT, engineering, aviation, food technology, and business studies. New Zealand’s favorable immigration policies allow graduates with a Level 4 or higher qualification to obtain a Post-Study Work Visa for up to three years, providing opportunities for work experience or potential settlement in the country.

Cultural Exchange and Alumni Success Stories

The event at IIT Delhi featured notable alumni such as singer and actress Shirley Setia (University of Auckland) and Ashwani Batla, Assistant Director at Dharma Productions (University of Waikato), who shared their experiences studying in New Zealand. A traditional Kapa Haka performance added a cultural touch to the occasion, showcasing New Zealand’s rich heritage.

New Zealand’s expanded educational collaboration with India marks a significant step towards fostering academic excellence, innovation, and cultural exchange. With new scholarships, research partnerships, and internship opportunities, Indian students have more reasons than ever to consider New Zealand as their preferred destination for higher education.

ALSO READ: “Think Twice Before Coming,” Indian PhD Student Warns Against UK Master’s Degrees