The future of thousands of students who were pursuing medicine in Ukraine is hanging by a noose due to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. As the students return home safely, their future in Ukraine remains bleak. Considering the plight of these students, NewsX recently launched Operation Jamuna, asking the a pertinent question, “How to rehabilitate these students and make them fulfill their dreams of becoming a medical professional?”.

As part of the impact driven journalism, the National Medical Commission has now announced internships of foreign medical graduates, provided they clear FMGE. The foreign medical graduates, who could not complete their internship due to Covid-19 and war, would now be able to complete their internship in India.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow MBBS students from Ukraine in Indian medical colleges as a one-time measure. The letter reads that the number of medical students who have sought admission in medical colleges in Ukraine are substantial and considering the unprecedented times, such students should be permitted in Indian medical schools to complete their MBBS course.

Ukraine is considered a popular destination for Indians to pursue medicine. Several students who are not willing or able to crack the gruelling medical entrance exams In India, opt to do their MBBS degree in Ukraine. Considering the evolving situation in Ukraine, thousands of students have sent SOS calls from Ukrainian cities like Sumy & Kharkiv for safe evacuation.