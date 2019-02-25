NFL recruitment: The National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) has invited the applications for the posts of accounts assistants across several domains on its official website, nationalfertilizers.com to fill a total of 52 vacancies. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post on the official website. The applications began on January 31, 2019 and it will end February 28, 2019 till 5 pm. The candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam. The examination date is yet to be announced.

NFL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 52 vacancies are available.

Bathinda – 6

Panipat – 3

Vijaipur – 9

Corporate office, Noida – 4

Marketing – 30

NFL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The applicants must belongto teh age barcket of 18 years of age but not more than 30 years old at the time of applying.

Education: At least 50 per cent marks in B.Com degree is required to qualify the exmiantion. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD category the minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent.

NFL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, nationalfertilizers.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ link under the main tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘Recruitment at NFL’ link

Step 4: Click on ‘recruitment of accounts assistant 2019’

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘apply online’

Step 6: Click on ‘registered’ on the right-hand panel. Fill all the required details to register

Step 7: The registered ones have to log-in

Step 8: Fill the form, upload images and make payment

NFL recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC category have to pay aplication fee of Rs 200 as application fee. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM category they are not required to pay any application fee.

NFL recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Candidates wil get a pay scale of Rs 9,000-16,400.

