NGMA Bangalore Recruitment 2019: National Gallery of Modern Art, Bangalore has opened applications for recruitment to the post of Accounts Officer and Others. Candidates interested in applying for the posts can apply in the prescribed format by July 14.

The last date of submitting of applications is July 14, 2019. The vacancies are open for different posts. There are 2 vacancies opened for the post of Assistant Curator, followed by 1 post each for the posts of Accounts Officer, Security Officer, and Curatorial Assistant/Care Taker. 1 post is also vacant for an Administrative Officer cum Finance Manager and for Technician cum Projectionist/Photographer.

The minimum educational qualifications required are different with respect to different courses.

For the post of Administrative Officer/Manager Finance, A Bachelor Degree in required discipline with minimum of 5 years experience is required.

For the post of Accounts Officer also, A Bachelors Degree is required with minimum 5 years of experience.

For Assistant Curator Post, A Masters degree in Fine Arts/History/Sculpture is required with 1-year experience.

For the Care-Taker/Curatorial Assistant Post, SSLC with atleast 3 years of experience is needed.

For the post of Technician Cum Photographer/Projectionist, the required education is higher secondary with 4 years of experience.

Eligible candidates are required to send their application in the prescribed format to the address, Director, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), 49 Manikyavelu Mansion at Palace Road, Bangalore. The last date of submitting the application is July 14, 2019.

