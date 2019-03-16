NHAI, Hyderabad recruitment 2019: Eligible candidates can apply for the post of Site Engineer on or before April 3, 2019. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Hyderabad has released applications for 9 vacant posts, which is to be filled by experience Civil Engineering candidates.

NHAI, Hyderabad recruitment 2019: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Hyderabad has released applications for the post of Site Engineer(contractual basis). Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before April 3, 2019. Candidates are requested to visit the official website-nhai.org to know more about the post. Candidates are requested to apply for the job on or before April 3, 2019, at 5:00 pm.

Candidates who will fulfil all the necessary requirements for the post shall be shortlisted for the Walk-in-interview process, where they need to bring the original documents and candidates who fail to bring the required documents will be abolished.

Important Date:

• April 3, 2019 (5:00pm) : Closing date of application

Vacancy Details:

• 09 posts: Site Engineer

Education Qualification:

• Eligible candidates should have a Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum one year experience.

Age limitation:

• 30 years (Age relaxation for Woman/SC/ST/OBC/PWD would be as per government norms)

Procedure to apply:

Candidates eligible for the post can apply for the post by submitting the applications along with other necessary documents like caste certificate, educational certificates, address proof and each page shall be signed by the applicant and send it to the National Highways Authority of India, Regional Office- Hyderabad, Administrative Staff College, New Building, 1st Floor, Road No.3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad 500034.

Note: Applications that would be received through email/fax shall be rejected.

About NHAI:

National Highways Authority of India was set up by an act of the Parliament, NHAI Act, 1988, it is an act to provide for the constitution of an Authority for the development, maintenance and management of national highways.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More