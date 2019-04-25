NHAI Recruitment 2019 last date: Apply online for 141 Manager and Deputy Manager Posts @ nhai.gov.in before the last date. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have invited candidates for over 141 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager and Manager. Interested and eligible applicants should apply for the post on or before May 8, 2019.

NHAI Recruitment 2019 last date: Applicants were invited for over 141 post of Deputy Manager and Manager by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply according to the prescribed format on or before 8 May 2019. All those aspirant who wish to apply for NHAI Vacancy 2019 must have Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Note: Besides online submission of the form for the post of Deputy Manager or Manager posted by NHAI, aspirants can also apply via offline mode.

NHAI Recruitment 2019 Important Dates:

Last date of form submission for candidates: May 8, 2019

Number NHAI Vacancy released:

Manager (Technical): 24 Posts

Deputy Manager (Technical): 117 Posts

NHAI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for the post of Manager and Deputy Manager

Educational Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering. It should be from a recognized University or Institute.

Salary for the post of Manager and Deputy Manager:

Manager (Technical): As per 7th CPC Pay Matrix-12 Pay Scale Band 3 (Rs. 15600-39100) Grade Pay Rs. 7600



As per 7th CPC Pay Matrix-12 Pay Scale Band 3 (Rs. 15600-39100) Grade Pay Rs. 7600 Deputy Manager (Technical): As per 7th CPC Pay Matrix-11 Pay Scale Band 3 (Rs. 15600-39100) Grade Pay Rs. 600

Steps to submit the online application:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NHAI i.e. www.nhai.org.

Step 2: Click to the tab that reads ‘about us’ followed by recruitment, then Vacancies or Result and then to the link that says Deputy Manager (Technical) online application.

Step 3: Film the form will required details.

Step 4: Make sure you have a scanned copy of psssport size photograph, Signature, Class 10 certificate, Caste difference, Category certificate, provisional and degree in civil engineering and GATE score Card.

Step 5: Click the Next button.

Step 6: Application Preview will appear on the screem.

Step 7: Enter the submission button.

