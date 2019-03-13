NHAI Recruitment 2019: National Highways Authority of India has invited applications from interested candidates for over 140 posts through a notification released on the official website. Candidates can now apply for the vacant positions at NHAI through the website - nhai.gov.in.

NHAI Recruitment 2019: The National Highways Authority of India has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for over 140 vacant posts through on its official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the positions at NHAI must log into the official website of NHAI i.e. – nhai.gov.in. Candidates can check the detailed notification to know the application process, eligibility criteria, age limit and other necessary details regarding the NHAI Recruitment 2019 by downloading the notification from the official website itself.

According to reports, the recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Deputy General Manager and Managers under the NHAI. Moreover, interested candidates must note that the last date for submission of the filled up application forms has been scheduled for May 8. They can apply through the prescribed format on the official website – nhai.gov.in.

Vacancy details of NHAI Recruitment 2019:

Total number of posts: 141

Name of the post

Manager: 17

Deputy Manager: 117

How to download the NHAI Recruitment 2019 Notification?

1. Log into the official website of NHAI as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to click on the Vacancies tab under About Us on the homepage

3. Now, click on the option Current vacancies

4. Candidates will be taken to a new window

5. Here, click on the link against “National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) invites applications for the 117 posts of Deputy General Manager (Technical) and 24 posts of Manager (Technical)”

6. Candidates will be taken to the notification

7. Download the same and go through carefully before filling the online application form

Direct link to go to the official website of NHAI: http://nhai.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More