The National Highways Authority of India is inviting applications for the posts of Deputy General Managers and Chief General Manager. The last date for submitting the application form is October 3, 2019, for Deputy General Managers and October 16, 2019.

The National Highways Authority of India is recruiting for the posts of Deputy General Managers – Legal and Chief General Manager – Finance. The interested candidates can fill the form online through the official website @nhai.gov.in. The candidates can check the official website and know the information about the posts. The candidates can submit the application form by or before October 3, 2019, for Deputy General Managers and October 16, 2019, for Chief General Manager posts.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @nhai.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Fill up the details

4. Download the form

5. Take the printout for the future reference

The candidates applying for the posts of Deputy General Managers – Legal and Chief General Manager – Finance should have the degree law/Commerce/Accounts/Finance/Management/ ICAI/ICWAI from a recognised University/Institution with relevant work experience in the concerned domain of the post.

The age criteria for the candidates’ posts for DGM and CGM should not have 56 years of age while relaxation upper age limit as applicable for candidates working in NHAI/ MoRT&H. The candidates can also send the fill the application forms in a prescribed format attached with the advertisements, and send the same along with relevant supporting documents to the DGM (HR & Admn.)-I A, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075

The selection of candidates for NHAI recruitment process will be done in various ways: First, the candidates will be shortlisted through educational qualification and experience. Later, the authorities will mention the date of the interview and the final list will be published and the candidates who were selected will be able to join the NHAI.

