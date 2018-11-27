National Highways Authority of India has invited applications for Young Professional Finance post. The Eligible Aspirants have to apply for the position on or before December 11, 2018. The online application portal link is now active. The candidates have to visit the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in to apply for the vacant posts.

NHAI recruitment: National Highways Authority of India has invited applications for Young Professional Finance post. The Eligible Aspirants have to apply for the position on or before December 11, 2018. The online application portal link is now active. The candidates have to visit the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in to apply for the vacant posts.

Eligibility Criteria for NHAI Young Professional Finance Posts :

1. Aspirants should hold a degree either in Commerce or Accounts from a recognized university

2. Or have ICAI/ICWAI/MBA Finance certification from a recognized University or Institute.

3. He or she must be below 32 years of age.

4. Preference will be given to aspirants having experience in financial accounting/budgeting/internal audit/contract management/fund management/disbursement either in Central Government, State Government or Union Territories or other Government Bodies preferred.

Selected candidates will be initially paid a consolidated amount of Rs. 60,000 per month, inclusive of all allowances. The remuneration will be increased at a 5% rate for every succeeding year. The remuneration will be subject to the satisfactory performance given by the candidate. The vacant posts are on contract basis. To know more about the post, candidates can visit official the website here.

As the official notification states, that the period of engagement will be for a period of 2 years, which might be further extended by 1 more year based on NHAI requirement. If in case a candidate decides to leave before completion of one year, they won’t get any work experience certificate. This scheme is NHAI’s initiative to provide job opportunities to all eligible young professionals.

