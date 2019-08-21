NHDC recruitment 2019: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd is willing to hire the candidates for Trainee and Senior Medical officer posts. Interested candidate can apply through online processor on or before September 11.

NHDC recruitment 2019: Narma Hyderoelctric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC) has invited the application to fill the vacancies of Trainee and Senior medical officer. Total number available posts are 09. Interested candidate can check their eligibility and apply for the posts through online processor on or before September 11, 2019.

NHDC recruitment 2019: Posts Details

Available posts for Senior Medical officer is 1.

Available posts for Trainee Officer for Law is 1.

Available posts for Trainee Officer for HR is 3.

Available posts for Trainee Officer for finance is 4.

NHDC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Medical Officer: Candidates must have MBBS degree recognized organization.

Trainee Officer in Law: Candidates should have a graduate degree in Law from recognized Indian university by Bar Council of India. Although the candidate must have the graduation with minimum 60 % marks or equivalent grades.

Trainee Officer in HR: Candidates must have done post-graduation or post-diploma graduation from the recognized organization by AICTE in management with specialization in human resource or human resource management and Labour relation or industrial relations or equivalent.

Trainee Officer in Finance: Candidates must be graduate with CA from Chartered Accountants of India or CMA from Insitute of Cost Accountant.

NHDC recruitment 2019: Salary Details

Senior Medical officer: Candidates can earn Rs 60K to Rs 180K per year.

Trainee Officer in Law: Candidates can earn Rs 50K to Rs 160K per year.

Trainee officer in HR: Candidates can earn Rs 50K to Rs 160K per year.

Trainee officer in Law: Candidates can earn Rs 50K to Rs 160 K per year.

NHDC recruitment 2019: Selection process and center for test

Candidates have to upload all the requisite documents on the web-site and should ready to appear in the written test. The shortlisted candidates’ list from the written test will be made available at www.nhdcindia.com and will be emailed to them. The test center will be in Delhi and Bhopal, candidates can choose the center accordingly.

