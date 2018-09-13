NHM Assam Recruitment 2018: The National Health Mission (NHM) Assam has released a notification inviting applications for various posts under the department. The interested candidates can now check the details regarding the vacancies on through the official website mentioned here.

According to reports, the vacancies have been reported for Medical Officers and other staffs under the government health organisation.

Interested candidates can check more details regarding the vacancies by logging into the official website. The last date for submission of application forms online has been scheduled for September 20, 2018. The eligibility criteria for all the posts differ and candidates should note that they fulfil all the criteria before applying for the posts online.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should note that the maximum age limit for applying the post of Medical Officer is 62 years as on April 1, 2018, Clinical Psychologist is 43 years and for Assistant Engineer is also 43 years as on April 1, 2018.

Steps to check the NHM Assam Recruitment Notification 2018:

Log in to the website of NHM – nhm.assam.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Medical officers and other recruitment notification 2018” amnd click on the same on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a different page A PDF will open Download the PDF Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification before applying online take a print out of the notification for reference if necessary

Candidates can go to the official website of National Health Mission and apply to the posts directly by click on this link – http://nhm.gov.in/

NHM Recruitment 2018 Vacancy details

Total posts: 324

Medical Officer: 300 posts

Clinical Psychologist: 10 posts

Assistant Engineer: 7 posts

Urban Health Coordinator: 2 posts

Number of posts for State Programme Coordinator NCD, ASHA Programme Manager, Zonal Engineer (Electrical), Programmer, and Training Consultant: 1

