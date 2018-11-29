NHM Assam Recruitment 2018: A walk-in-interview has been scheduled for recruitment to the post of 700 Staff Nurse vacancies on December 1, 2018. All interested candidates must reach the venue on the scheduled time given below.

Assam’s National Health Mission has released an advertisement regarding the recruitment of candidates to the posts of Staff Nurses through its official website – nrhmassam.info. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website. The notifiation says that a Walk-in-interview has been scheduled fo December 1, 2018.

According to reports, there are a total of 700 vacant positions which has been aimed to be filled up through this walk-in-interview. The detaisl regarding the interview has been published on the official website of NRHM.The candidates interested to appear for the interview must note that they are required to has to reach the venue before the given time. Candidates are advised to log into rthe website – nrhmassam.info to know further details regarding the recruitment.

Here is the direct link to go to the official website of NHM and check the advertisement regarding the Staff Nurses Recruitment 2018: http://nrhmassam.info/

ANHM Recruitment 2018 Interview Details:

Walk-in-interview date: December 1, 2018

Time: 10:00AM

Venue: State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

Meanwhile, those interested to apply must know that they need to fulfil all rthe criteria for being eligible for the post. Candidates must have a degree in B.Sc Nursing/GNM from any institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or must be registered under the Assam Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors’ Council.

