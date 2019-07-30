NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019: The National Health Mission, Haryana has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health officers in the State Health Society (Haryana) Panchkula.

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the National Health Mission, Haryana for the recruitment to the post of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health officers in the State Health Society (Haryana) Panchkula. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the posts of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health officers via the prescribed format on or before the last date which is August 15, 2019.

Important dates for the NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019:

State Health Society (Haryana) Panchkula: August 15, 2019

NHM Panchkula:Online application starts from July 3, 2019 to July 18, 2019

NHM Jhajjar: online application till July 10, 2019.

DHFWS Bhiwani: online application till July 2, 2019 till 5:00 PM

DHFWS Narnaul: till July 3, 2019 upto 5:00 PM

NHM Haryana Vacancy details:

NHM Panchkula: 20 Posts

Consultant Supportive Supervision State (RT) – 1 Post

Consultant Community Processes State – 1 Post

Junior Consultant State (RT) – 2 Posts

Consultant State (RT): 1 Post

Consultant (Health & Wellness Centre): 4 Posts

Technical Consultant (PIP): 1 Post

Consultant HWC & Community Process (NUHM) – 1 Post

Technical Officer (Surveillance, M&E, and Research)

(NVHCP) – 1 Post

Consultant Finance & Accounts (NVHCP) – 1 Post

MO-State TO Cell (RNTCP) – 1 Post

DR TB Coordinator (RNTCP) – 1 Post

PPM Coordinator (RNTCP) – 1 Post

Data Analyst (RNTCP) – 1 Post

Consultant Trainer (Life Support) – 1 Post

Budget & Finance Officer (NPCB) – 1 Post

NHM Jhajjar

Medical Officer SNCU – 2 Posts

Medical Officer NUHM – 2 Posts

District ASHA Coordinator – 1 Post

Block ASHA Coordinator- 1 Post

District Programme coordinator under RNTCP – 1 Post

District level PPM coordinator under RNTCP – 1 Post

STS – 2 Posts

Accountant – 1 Post

ANM – 15 Posts

Staff Nurse – 21 Posts

Psychiatric Nurse / Trained Staff Nurse – 1 Post

Account Assistant- 1 Post

Account clerk-cum DEO – 1 Post

Pharmacist – 3 Posts

Ayush Medical officer RBSK – 2 Posts

Psychiatrist – 1 Post

Clinical psychologist – 1 Post

DATA Manager – 1 Post

Public Health Manager (NUHM) – 1 Post

Data Assistant – 1 Post

NHM Karnal

Medical Officers – 4 Posts

Staff Nurses- 23 Posts

Account Assistant – 01 Post

ANMs-15 Posts

Pharmacist -2 Posts

Urban Health Consultant – 1 Post

District Bio Medical Eng-01 Post

Ayush Medical Officer – 3 Posts

Audiologist & Speech Therapist-01 Post

Optometrist-01 Post

Eye Donation Counselor-01 Post

Consultant Medicine -01 Post

Physiotherapist

Multi Rehabilitation Worker

District Data Manager

Senior DOTS Plus TB-HIV Supervisor

Accountant

Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS)

Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS)

Microbiologist EQA

Psychiatric Social Worker

Psychiatric Nurse

Case Registry Assistant

Ward Assistant

TB Health Visitor-4 Posts

DHFWS Hisar:

ANM – 25 Posts

Staff Nurse (Female) – 59 Posts

Pediatrician – 1 Post

Medical Officer

Nutrition Counsellor – 1 Post

Microbiologist – 1 Post

District Accounts Manager – 1 Post

Accountant – 1 Post

Account Assistant-cum – Information Assistant – 1 Post

Account Assistant-cum DEO – 1 Post

Pharmacist

Optometrist – 1 Post

Ayush Medical Officer

STLS – 1 Post

STS – 1 Post

District Programme Coordinator – 1 Post

District PPM Coordinator – 1 Post

TBHV – 1 Post

Accountant – 1 Post

Epidemiologist – 1 Post

Counsellor Eye Donation – 1 Post

Ophthalmic Assistant – 1 Post

Counsellor Cum Field Officer – 1 Post

Distt Biomedical Engineer – 1 Post

Para Medical Worker – 1 Post

Secretarial Assistant – 1 Post

Eligibility for NHM Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:All the candidates applying for the posts should have a degree in BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) from a governement recognized institute.

Age limit: The lower age limit for the recruitment to the posts is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 24 years.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App