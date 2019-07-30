NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the National Health Mission, Haryana for the recruitment to the post of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health officers in the State Health Society (Haryana) Panchkula. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the posts of Mid Level Health Providers-cum-Community Health officers via the prescribed format on or before the last date which is August 15, 2019.
Important dates for the NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019:
State Health Society (Haryana) Panchkula: August 15, 2019
NHM Panchkula:Online application starts from July 3, 2019 to July 18, 2019
NHM Jhajjar: online application till July 10, 2019.
DHFWS Bhiwani: online application till July 2, 2019 till 5:00 PM
DHFWS Narnaul: till July 3, 2019 upto 5:00 PM
NHM Haryana Vacancy details:
NHM Panchkula: 20 Posts
Consultant Supportive Supervision State (RT) – 1 Post
Consultant Community Processes State – 1 Post
Junior Consultant State (RT) – 2 Posts
Consultant State (RT): 1 Post
Consultant (Health & Wellness Centre): 4 Posts
Technical Consultant (PIP): 1 Post
Consultant HWC & Community Process (NUHM) – 1 Post
Technical Officer (Surveillance, M&E, and Research)
(NVHCP) – 1 Post
Consultant Finance & Accounts (NVHCP) – 1 Post
MO-State TO Cell (RNTCP) – 1 Post
DR TB Coordinator (RNTCP) – 1 Post
PPM Coordinator (RNTCP) – 1 Post
Data Analyst (RNTCP) – 1 Post
Consultant Trainer (Life Support) – 1 Post
Budget & Finance Officer (NPCB) – 1 Post
NHM Jhajjar
Medical Officer SNCU – 2 Posts
Medical Officer NUHM – 2 Posts
District ASHA Coordinator – 1 Post
Block ASHA Coordinator- 1 Post
District Programme coordinator under RNTCP – 1 Post
District level PPM coordinator under RNTCP – 1 Post
STS – 2 Posts
Accountant – 1 Post
ANM – 15 Posts
Staff Nurse – 21 Posts
Psychiatric Nurse / Trained Staff Nurse – 1 Post
Account Assistant- 1 Post
Account clerk-cum DEO – 1 Post
Pharmacist – 3 Posts
Ayush Medical officer RBSK – 2 Posts
Psychiatrist – 1 Post
Clinical psychologist – 1 Post
DATA Manager – 1 Post
Public Health Manager (NUHM) – 1 Post
Data Assistant – 1 Post
NHM Karnal
Medical Officers – 4 Posts
Staff Nurses- 23 Posts
Account Assistant – 01 Post
ANMs-15 Posts
Pharmacist -2 Posts
Urban Health Consultant – 1 Post
District Bio Medical Eng-01 Post
Ayush Medical Officer – 3 Posts
Audiologist & Speech Therapist-01 Post
Optometrist-01 Post
Eye Donation Counselor-01 Post
Consultant Medicine -01 Post
Physiotherapist
Multi Rehabilitation Worker
District Data Manager
Senior DOTS Plus TB-HIV Supervisor
Accountant
Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS)
Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS)
Microbiologist EQA
Psychiatric Social Worker
Psychiatric Nurse
Case Registry Assistant
Ward Assistant
TB Health Visitor-4 Posts
DHFWS Hisar:
ANM – 25 Posts
Staff Nurse (Female) – 59 Posts
Pediatrician – 1 Post
Medical Officer
Nutrition Counsellor – 1 Post
Microbiologist – 1 Post
District Accounts Manager – 1 Post
Accountant – 1 Post
Account Assistant-cum – Information Assistant – 1 Post
Account Assistant-cum DEO – 1 Post
Pharmacist
Optometrist – 1 Post
Ayush Medical Officer
STLS – 1 Post
STS – 1 Post
District Programme Coordinator – 1 Post
District PPM Coordinator – 1 Post
TBHV – 1 Post
Accountant – 1 Post
Epidemiologist – 1 Post
Counsellor Eye Donation – 1 Post
Ophthalmic Assistant – 1 Post
Counsellor Cum Field Officer – 1 Post
Distt Biomedical Engineer – 1 Post
Para Medical Worker – 1 Post
Secretarial Assistant – 1 Post
Eligibility for NHM Recruitment 2019:
Educational Qualification:All the candidates applying for the posts should have a degree in BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) from a governement recognized institute.
Age limit: The lower age limit for the recruitment to the posts is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 24 years.