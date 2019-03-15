NHM Haryana Recruitment 2019: National Health Mission released applications for ANM, Data Assistant and Other Posts, almost 42 posts are lying vacant apply for the post on or before 16 March 2019. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the format described and send the applications to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala and for more details check the official website www. nrhmharyana.gov.in

The National Health Mission released applications for ANM, Data Assistant and Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before 16 March 2019.

Candidates are requested to follow the rules to apply for the posts. For more details, candidates are requested to visit the official website nrhmharyana.gov.in

Important Dates:

• March 16, 2019 (02:00 pm)- Last date of submitting the Application.

• March 19, 20 and 22, 2019: Date of Interview

Vacancy Details:

• Audiologist & Speech Therapist-01 Post

• Psychologist-01 Post

• Optometrist-01 Post

• DEIC Manager-01 Post

• EMT-02 Posts

• Eye Donation Counselor-01 Post

• Medical Officers-02 Posts

• Staff Nurses-12 Posts

• Counselors-01 Post

• Data Assistant-01 Post

• Epidemiologist-01 Post

• ANMs-14 Posts

• District BioMedical Eng-01 Post

• Ophthalmic Assistant-01 Post

• District level PPM -1Post

• TB Health Visitor-01 Post

Eligibility Criteria:

• Audiologist & Speech Therapist- B.A.S.L.P/ B.Sc. (Speech & Hearing)/ B.Sc. ASLP

• Psychologist-M. Phil. Clinical Psychology/ M. Phil Rehabilitation Psychology and registered with the

Rehabilitation Council of India.

• Optometrist-Degree or Diploma in optometry course from a recognized institution

• DEIC Manager- MPH/ MBA (Health)/ MDRA/ MHA

• EMT- Registered B. Pharmacy/ D. Pharmacy/ GNM/ BSc Nursing

• Eye Donation Counselor-Graduate degree in Sociology/social work/arts/science recognized by respective University

• Medical Officers-M.B.B.S. from a recognized institute registered with Haryana Medical Council.

• Staff Nurses-B. Sc. Nursing /GNM course from recognized institution Haryana Government

• Counselors-Bachelor in Psychology

• Data Assistant-10+2

• Epidemiologist-Medical Graduate (MBBS) with Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Preventive and Social Medicine /

Public Health

• ANMs- ANM course from recognized institution by Government

• District BioMedical Eng- Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering

• Ophthalmic Assistant- Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant Course

• District level PPM -Post Graduate

• TB Health Visitor- Graduate or Intermediate

Age Limit (min-max):

• 18-42 years

Procedure to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post as described and send the application with other necessary documents such as educational qualification, caste certificate to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala on or before 16 March 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More