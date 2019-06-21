5716 posts are now available for the post of Community Health Officer. Applicants can register till July 1, while the exam will be conducted on July 21, 11 am to 1 pm.

National Health Mission (MHM Maharashtra) has invited applicants for the recruitment of Community Health Officer posts. MHM Maharashtra has invited all the applicants for this 6/8 months certificate program. Candidates who will complete the course successfully will be posted for the post of Community Health Officers(CHOs) in the health and welfare department in Maharashtra. A total number of 5716 vacancies are available in sub centers of Maharashtra, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nagpur, etc. Eligible candidates can apply for the post. They can apply it through NHM Health officer Certificate Program. Online applicants are can apply up to July 01 through NRHM Maharashtra Online website. Selection of the candidates will be conducted by an entrance examination which will be organized by National Health Mission, Maharashtra on July 21, this year.

NHM Bridge Program Course is an initiative taken by National Health Mission to strengthen Sub-centres like Health and Wellness Centres(H&wcS) for improving the public health program and to initiate comprehensive primary health care service delivery, which includes health promotion and disease prevention.

The last date to submit the application is July 1. The date of the examination is July 21 between 11 am to 1 pm.

Community Health Officer – 5716 Posts

Amravati – 455

Yavtmal – 402

Sindhudurg – 201

Thane – 145

Raigad – 202

Satara – 317

Pune – 503

Jalgaon -332

Ahmednagar – 445

Nashik – 429

Nandurbar – 117

Latur -168

Nanded – 196

Osmanabad – 107

Nagpur – 319

Bhandara – 89

Palghar – 238

Gondia – 168

Chandrapur – 225

Wardha – 85

Gadchiroli – 263

Sangli – 320

Rs. 10,000/ per month will be given to the applicants during the certificate program. After an appointment at the sub-center,the base salary of a CHO will be Rs. 25,000/-.

Educational Qualification needed:

1. Bachelors in Ayurvedic Medicine

2. Bachelors in Unani Medicine

3. Bachelors in Nursing

