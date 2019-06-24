National Health Mission(NHM) has offered applications from candidates for the eight-month certificate programme for Community Health Officer post. The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences at MUHS has invited candidates for the certificate programme.
Candidates who successfully complete the courses will get the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) in health and welfare centre department of Maharashtra. A total number of 5716 vacancies are available currently for the post in sub-centres of Maharashtra, such as Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nagpur etc.
Every applicant should know that the Community Health Officers are expected to work in public health functions, ambulatory care, management and leadership at the Health and Welfare centre department. Candidates are invited to apply for the course till July 01 through the online website of NRHM Maharashtra.
The selection process will be done through an entrance exam which will be held on July 21, 2019, from 11 am to 1 pm. The exam will be conducted by the National Health Mission, Maharashtra.
Community Health Officer- 5716 posts
Amravati – 455
Yavtmal – 402
Sindhudurg – 201
Thane – 145
Raigad – 202
Satara – 317
Pune – 503
Jalgaon -332
Ahmednagar – 445
Nashik – 429
Nandurbar – 117
Latur -168
Nanded – 196
Osmanabad – 107
Nagpur – 319
Bhandara – 89
Palghar – 238
Gondia – 168
Chandrapur – 225
Wardha – 85
Gadchiroli – 263
Sangli – 320
Candidates will be getting Rs 10,000/- during the course. After appointing at Sub-Centre, the base salary of CHO will be Rs 25,000/- per month.
Educational qualification:
1. Bachelors in Ayurvedic Medicine
2. Bachelors in Nursing
3. Bachelors Unani Medicine