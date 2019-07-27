NHM MP CHO Result 2019 declared: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh had declared the result for the CHO Recruitment Examination 2019 held for the post of Community Health Officer. A total of 1320 vacancies has been notified through this recruitment drive.

NHM MP CHO Result 2019 declared @mponline.gov.in: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has declared the result of the CHO Recruitment Examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the CHO Recruitment Examination 2019 can download the results by visiting the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh’s official website mponline.gov.in .

A total of 1320 vacancies has been notified through this recruitment drive. Candidates those who are selected in the exam will have to undergo the 6-Months Bridge Certificate Program (Certificate) at designated Hospitals in Public Health Department by Public Health Department in the state by counseling process at Deputy Director level based on the merit of the entrance examination.

Candidates must note that after completing the certificate course, candidates will have to participate in the exit exam. Candidates qualifying for the Examination will be appointed for the post of Community Health Officer at Subcentre in the same or other districts as per vacancy & requirement.

Steps to download NHM MP CHO Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the NHM MP CHO Result 2019 link

Step 3: Candidates are required to enter Application Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and Click on Get Result.

Step 4: NHM MP CHO Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download NHM MP CHO Result 2019 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

