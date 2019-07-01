NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2019: The National Health Mission (NHM) in Mumbai has invited applications for the posts of Programmer. Interested candidates can apply by July 10, 2019, through the prescribed format.

NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2019: The National Health Mission (NHM) in Mumbai has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Programmer through its official website. According to reports, there are a total of 38 vacant posts against the posts and the application process are now going on. All the interested candidates are advised to go through the official recruitment notification and then apply through the prescribed format.

According to the recruitment notification, the last date for submission of the applications has been scheduled for July 10, 2019. All the eligible candidates must note that no applications will be entertained after the last date for submission on the application or the closure of the application process.

NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Start of the application process: June

The last date for submission of online application: July 10, 2019

NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total posts of Programmer – 38

NHM Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacant posts must have knowledge of Typing in Marathi with speed of (30 WPM) and English (40 WPM) with MSCIT and CCC Exam Pass.

Age Limit: Applicants must not be above 38 years as on the last date for submission of the application form. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories will get age relaxation as per Government norms.

Pay Scale: Candidates shortlisted for the posts will get a monthly remuneration of Rs. 25000 on engagement.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App