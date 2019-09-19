NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019: National Health Mission, Odisha has issued the notification for the recruitment of Programme Associate, Training Manager and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through its official website @nhmodisha.gov.in on or before September 30.

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019: National Health Mission, Odisha has invited the application for the recruitment of Project Manager, Training Specialist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before September 30.

Candidates have to submit No object certificate if they are currently working in the Health Department. Incomplete application in any form will be rejected. Non-submission of the requisite certificate along with the online application shall be liable for rejection. The organisation can change the number of a vacancy on the basis of requirement.

Details of vacancy, eligibility criteria, age, ToR, selection procedure etc. can be downloaded from the official website @nhmodisha.gov.in. Candidates should visit the website on a regular basis for any notification, updates etc. relating to the requirement.

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application submission end date is September 30.

Hard copy application should be submitted on or before October 11.

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Monitoring & Evaluating Specialist- 1 Post

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Monitoring & Evaluating Specialist – Candidates must have done a post-graduate degree in Economics or Statistics or Geography from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. He/she should have at least 4 experience in the development sector.

– Candidates must have done a post-graduate degree in Economics or Statistics or Geography from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. He/she should have at least 4 experience in the development sector. Training Specialist – Applicants must have a master degree in Business Administration or must have done a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration/ Business Management/ Management from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. He/she should have a minimum 4 experience in conducting training programme in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects at the state level or district level.

– Applicants must have a master degree in Business Administration or must have done a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration/ Business Management/ Management from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. He/she should have a minimum 4 experience in conducting training programme in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects at the state level or district level. Project Manager – Interested candidates for this post must have a master degree in Business Administration or must have done a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration/ Business Management/ Management from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. If candidates don’t have an upper degree he/she can also apply they have mast degree or postgraduate diploma in hospital management. He/she should have a minimum of 5 experience in project development. Contract management, infrastructure development in PPP.

– Interested candidates for this post must have a master degree in Business Administration or must have done a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration/ Business Management/ Management from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks. If candidates don’t have an upper degree he/she can also apply they have mast degree or postgraduate diploma in hospital management. He/she should have a minimum of 5 experience in project development. Contract management, infrastructure development in PPP. Programme Associate– The candidates must have a degree in Business Administration or must have done a postgraduate diploma in business administration/ management.She/He should have 04 years post qualification experience in infrastructure / social sector in Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019: Check the links for more information

NHM Odisha Recruitment Notification

Official Website

