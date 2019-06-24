National Health Mission has notified for 5716 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Candidates will have to take a certificate program in Community Health for the duration of six to eight months. After the program candidates will be posted as Community Health Officer in health and welfare centers in Maharashtra.

NHM Maharashtra Jobs 2019: National HEATH Mission (NHM) has invited applications for the recruitment of Community Health Officer Posts. Candidates will have to undergo a certificate program in community Heath for the duration of six to eight months. The certificate program will be implemented under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. After the completion of the program candidates will be posted as Community Health officers (CHO) in health and welfare centers of Maharashtra. A total of 5716 vacancies have been notified in many sub-cities of Maharashtra like Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nagpur, etc.

All the eligible candidates applying for the post of Community Health Officers are expected to carry out public health functions, ambulatory care, management, and leadership, etc. Candidates have to apply for the post through the NHM Health Officer Programme. Applications for the same are invited up to July 1, 2019, through NHM Maharashtra online websites.

Selection of the candidate will be done through an entrance examination. The exam will be conducted by the National Health Mission, Maharashtra on July 21, 2019

Important Dates :

Last date of Application – July 1, 2019

Exam Date – JULE 21, 2019

NHM Maharashtra Vacancy details:

Community Health Officer – 5716 Posts

Amravati -455

Yavtmal – 402

Sindhudhurg – 201

Thane – 145

Raigad – 202

Satara – 317

Pune – 503

Jalgaon – 332

Ahmednagar – 445

Nashik – 429

Nandurbar – 117

Latur – 168

Nanded – 196

Osmanabad – 107

Nagpur – 319

Bhandara -89

Palghar – 238

Gondia – 168

Chandrapur – 225

Wardha – 85

Gadchiroli – 263

Sangli – 320

Eligibility Criteria for Community Health Officer Posts:

Bachelor in Ayurvedic medicine/ Bachelor in Unani Medicine/ Bachelors in Nursing

NHM CHO Salary:

Rs 1000 will be paid to candidates during the certificate training program. After an appointment at subcentre basic salary would be Rs 25000 per month consolidated+ Performance based incentive as per performance as decided by government norms.

Note: All eligible candidates can apply online through the NHM Maharashtra website on or before July 1, 2019.

