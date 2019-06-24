NHM Maharashtra Jobs 2019: National HEATH Mission (NHM) has invited applications for the recruitment of Community Health Officer Posts. Candidates will have to undergo a certificate program in community Heath for the duration of six to eight months. The certificate program will be implemented under the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. After the completion of the program candidates will be posted as Community Health officers (CHO) in health and welfare centers of Maharashtra. A total of 5716 vacancies have been notified in many sub-cities of Maharashtra like Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nagpur, etc.
All the eligible candidates applying for the post of Community Health Officers are expected to carry out public health functions, ambulatory care, management, and leadership, etc. Candidates have to apply for the post through the NHM Health Officer Programme. Applications for the same are invited up to July 1, 2019, through NHM Maharashtra online websites.
Selection of the candidate will be done through an entrance examination. The exam will be conducted by the National Health Mission, Maharashtra on July 21, 2019
Important Dates :
Last date of Application – July 1, 2019
Exam Date – JULE 21, 2019
NHM Maharashtra Vacancy details:
Community Health Officer – 5716 Posts
Amravati -455
Yavtmal – 402
Sindhudhurg – 201
Thane – 145
Raigad – 202
Satara – 317
Pune – 503
Jalgaon – 332
Ahmednagar – 445
Nashik – 429
Nandurbar – 117
Latur – 168
Nanded – 196
Osmanabad – 107
Nagpur – 319
Bhandara -89
Palghar – 238
Gondia – 168
Chandrapur – 225
Wardha – 85
Gadchiroli – 263
Sangli – 320
Eligibility Criteria for Community Health Officer Posts:
Bachelor in Ayurvedic medicine/ Bachelor in Unani Medicine/ Bachelors in Nursing
NHM CHO Salary:
Rs 1000 will be paid to candidates during the certificate training program. After an appointment at subcentre basic salary would be Rs 25000 per month consolidated+ Performance based incentive as per performance as decided by government norms.
Note: All eligible candidates can apply online through the NHM Maharashtra website on or before July 1, 2019.