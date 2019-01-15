NHM Recruitment 2019: Aspirants who want to take up medical jobs can check the official website of the National Health Mission (NHM) at nhm.assam.gov.in. The last date to apply for the positions t National Health Mission (NHM) as per the official notification is January 19, 2019. Check out the important details regarding NHM inside

NHM Recruitment 2019: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has released its official notification for vacant medical officer MBBS and medical officer Ayur posts at the official website of National Health Mission (NHM). As per the official notification, applicants are invited to fill up 386 vacant Medical Officer (MBBS0 and Medical Officer (Ayur) post in the organization.

Aspirants who want to take up medical jobs can check the official website of the National Health Mission (NHM) at nhm.assam.gov.in. The last date to apply for the positions t National Health Mission (NHM) as per the official notification is January 19, 2019. Check out the important details regarding NHM here:

National Health Mission (NHM) Medical Officer Posts Important Dates

Application Opening Date: January 11, 2019 Application Closing Date: January 19, 2019

National Health Mission NHM Medical Officer Posts Vacancy Details

Medical Officer post (MBBS): 349 Posts Medical Officer post (Ayur): 37 Posts

National Health Mission NHM Medical Officer Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

For the post of Medical Officer (MBBS): MBBS Degree from a recognized Medical College and Registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council of India. For the post of Medical Officer (Ayur): BAMS Degree from a recognized Ayurvedic College and registered with State Council of Indian Medicine, Assam.

Age Limit

62 years of age.

The list for shortlisted candidates will be soon uploaded on the official website of NHM. It is suggested that the candidates check out the official notification and go through the details and still find difficulties, they should contact NHM.

Check the official notification by clicking on this- official notification

