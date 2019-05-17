NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2019: uccessful candidates will be posted at Sub-Centers as Community Health Officers (CHOs) to lead a primary health team consisting of frontline workers such as Female Health Workers (ANMs), Male Health Worker (MPWs) and ASHAs.

NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2019: The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh invites the applications from eligible candidates for 6,000 contractual vacancies (Phase-I & II) for Six-Months Bridge Program (Certificate) in Community Health. This course is a part of an initiative under the National Health Mission to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

Candidates, who are seeking to apply for the course, must possess General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) RNRM or B.Sc in Nursing from a certified Institute/ University and should have registered themselves with Uttar Pradesh Nursing Council. Successful candidates will be posted at Sub-Centers as Community Health Officers (CHOs) to lead a primary health team consisting of frontline workers such as Female Health Workers (ANMs), Male Health Worker (MPWs) and ASHAs.

Websites:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 23 May 2019 on www.upnrhm.gov.in or www.sams.co.in

Important Dates:

Online submission of application started from May 09, 2019 at 3:00 PM

Last Date of submission of online application: May 23, 2019

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 6000

Community Health Officers (CHO) – I July Session 2019 – 2,805 Posts

Community Health Officers (CHO) – II January 2020 Session – 3,195 Posts

Age Limit:

35 Years

Eligibility Criteria for Community Health Officer

Educational Qualification:

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) RNRM or B.Sc in Nursing from a recognized Institute/University

(1) General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)RNRM from a recognized Institute/ Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a recognized Institute/University

(2) Less than 35 years of age at the date of advertisement and reservation policy is applicable as per U.P. State Government rules

(3) Candidates must have registration from Uttar Pradesh State Nursing Council at the time of online submission of applications.

Desirable:

(1) Proficiency in regional/ local language and dialect;

(2) 2 Years of relevant work experience in the health sector

(3) Work experience in the public health system, preferably at the primary/ community health centre level.

Stipend/Honoraria and other facilitation for selected candidates:

(1) Rs 20,000/- per month will be offered as stipend during the training period, which includes Boarding and Lodging allowances;

(2) Maximum Rs 35,000/- per month (Rs. 20,000/- Honoraria +Rs. 15,000/- performance-based incentives) will be offered at the time of posting at District as CHOs subject to guidelines issued

by Govt. of India;

(3) National Health Mission, UP shall provide support for IGNOU fees, transport cost for practicum and stipend during the training;

(4) Candidates have to sign a Surety bond to serve at Sub Center/Health & Wellness Center for at least three years after successful completion of Six months training;

(5) Candidates who are undergoing the above training or passed the course are not eligible for applying in this session;

Important Notes:

(1)Only online submission of application is acceptable.

(2) Vacancies shall be subject to State reservation policy of Uttar Pradesh.

(3) Candidates of Uttar Pradesh state who are claiming reservation in their respective category (OBC, SC, ST, PWD and EWS) must submit the Caste/requisite certificates in the prescribed

format issued by the competent authority at the time of document verification at concerned District. Candidate having domicile of another state will be treated under Un-reserved category.

(4) The appointment after successful completion of 6 Month Bridge training will be purely on contractual basis for a period of one-year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance. Any claim for

absorption in the regular position shall not be entertained in the future.

(5) Society reserves the right to cancel any or all positions at any stage of the recruitment process. Number of vacancies may vary at any stage during the recruitment process.

(6) If at any stage of recruitment, it is found that candidate does not fulfil the eligibility criteria and/or that he/she has furnished incorrect/false information/certificate/documents or has suppressed any material fact(s), his/her candidature will stand cancelled. The decision of the Society in any matter relating to the recruitment at any stage of the recruitment process will be final and binding upon the candidates.

(7) Please note the 08.05.2019 shall be taken as the reference date for computing experience, age, qualification, etc.

Online Application Link: CLICK HERE

Help Line Phone No: 011 4101 1564 and 011 4101 1565

Email ID: upnhm@sams.co.in

Please visit www.upnrhm.gov.in or www.sams.co.infor detailed information for Phase-wise, District wise and Category wise vacancy bifurcation, general instructions, written exam date and hall ticket information.

