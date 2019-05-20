NHM UP Recruitment 2019: As many as 6000 vacancies are on offer for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts by the National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) on the official website, on upnrhm.gov.in, sams.co.in. Those who are willing to appear for the examination can apply for the same through the official website till May 23, 2019.

NHM UP Recruitment 2019: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has invited the applications has for over 6000 vacancies for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts on the official website, on upnrhm.gov.in, sams.co.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can apply for the same through the official website till May 23, 2019. The application process is underway on the official website. The online application process began on May 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm on the official website.

The candidates will be recruited for 6, 000 vacancies of (Phase-I and Phase-II) for a six-month bridge program (Certificate) in Community Health.

Candidates who are interested for the posts, are required to enroll for six-months bridge program (Certificate) in Community Health. The selected candidates will be posted at the designation of Sub-Centres as Community Health Officers.

For detailed information check the notification released by the NHM.

NHM UP Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should possess the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) RNRM or B.Sc in Nursing from a recognised university. The university should be registered with Uttar Pradesh Nursing Council.

As per the media reports, the recruited candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 20,000/- per month, in the process of the training programme. The candidates will get a maximum stipened of Rs. 35,000/- per month after posting as Community Health Officer.

NHM UP Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Community Health Officers (CHO) – I July Session 2019 – 2,805 Posts

Community Health Officers (CHO) – II January 2020 Session – 3,195 Posts

NHM UP Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Here is teh important note for the candidates regarding the age limit. The candidates’ age should not be more than 35 years of age from the date of advertisement, as per UP government rules.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App