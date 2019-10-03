NHSRC Recruitment 2019: National Health System Resource Centre has invited the application for the recruitment of Consultant-Finance, IEC Officer, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the online mode on or before October 21.

Candidates are advised to fill the details correctly as incorrect details in the application form can lead to disqualifying from the selection process. These posts are purely contracted basis and hence candidates are not allowed to convince authority for the permanent job. If the candidates found to convincing, this may disqualify them.

Applicants should check the official website regularly for updates about the recruitment process or should stay tuned to us for regular updates. Before applying for these posts candidates should check eligibility criteria about the post they are willing to apply for.

NHSRC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Application submission started on October 1

Application submission will end on October 21

NHSRC Recruitment 2019: Posts Details

Consultant-Finance (NPCBVI): 01 Post

Finance Data Analyst (NHM-Fin): 01 Post

Finance Analyst (NHM-Fin): 01 Post

IEC Officer (RBSK): 01 Post

Senior Web Developer (NPCBVI): 01 Post

Web-Mobile-Designer (NPCBVI): 01 Post

NHSRC Recruitment 2019: Qualification details

Consultant-Finance: Applicants need to have B. Com/CA/MBA/M. Com or a graduate in commerce related field. They should also have practical knowledge of computer with expertise in MS Word, MS Excel, Tally etc. Two years of experience in government accounting.

Finance Data Analyst: Candidates should have B. Com (Hons) or M. Com or MBA (Finance) or an equivalent degree from a recognized university. Experience of at least 3 years in finance and accounts data management in the social and private sector. Knowledge of computerized accounting packages and other related software’s preferably Tally, MS Office, MS Word and MS PowerPoint would be desirable.

Finance Analyst: Aspirants should have an MBA (Finance) or PGDBM/PGDBA (Finance) from a recognized Institution preferably with a degree in Commerce/Science/Economics from a recognized university. Experience of at least 5 years in finance and accounts matters in the social and private sector. Knowledge of computerized accounting packages, preferably Tally, MS Office, MS Word, MS PowerPoint would be desirable.

IEC Officer: Interested candidates for this post should have post Graduate in any discipline from recognized university. Advanced Diploma in Computer application. More than 5 years of experience working in public relations, communications and advocacy with a multilateral or international organization, the private sector or governmental bodies.

Senior Web Developer: For this candidates need to have B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science or IT) or MCA from a recognized university. Minimum 5 Years’ experience in Design, Development, Deployment and Maintenance of Large Web-based Applications.

Web-Mobile-Designer: Only those candidates who have B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science or IT) or MCA from a recognized university should apply for this post. Minimum 5 Years’ experience in Design, Development, Deployment and Maintenance of Large Web-based Applications.

