NIA recruitment 2019: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs has invited the applications for the post of inspector and sub-inspector (SI) on its website, nia.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, the Agency will fill a total of 62 vacancies. The candidates can send duly signed CV at the official address, as mentioned on the website. The application should reach the NIA office before April 23, 2019. It should be marked to ‘The SP (adm), NIA HQ, opposite CGO complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003’.

There are a total number of 62 vacancies. Out of which, 26 and 36 posts are vacant for Inspector and Sub-inspectors’ post respectively.

NIA recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Those who wish to apply for the post should have atleast a bachelor’s degree with an experience of two years Along with this, they should have an in-hand experience of investigation of a crime or intelligence work or operation or IT cases or training in counter-terrorism, etc.

NIA recruitment 2019: Steps to check the notification

Step 1: Visit the official website, nia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘recruitment and training’, click on it

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment’, then ‘recruitment notice’

Step 4: A recruitment notice will appear in a Pdf format

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully

NIA recruitment 2019: Important documents required

Bio-data/Application form in the format in the prescribed proforma duly countersigned by the competent authority.

Attested photocopies of APARs dossier from 2013-14 to 2017-18

Vigilance clearance certificate and integrity certificate issued by the respective authority

Details of major/minor penalties imposed on the official during the last 10 years

Important note: Applications received after the last date or an incomplete application in any respect or the application which are not attached by the documents will not be considered. The Cadre Authority may ensure that the particulars sent by the officials are correct as per the records.

For further information, the candidates can log in to the official website of NIA.

Check out the notification here

NIA recruitment 2019: Salary

The candidates who wish to apply for the post of the sub-inspector, he/she will get a salary between the pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Along with this, the will get a grade pay of Rs 4,600. Special allowances, 20 per cent of the basic pay, DA, HRA, TRT etc will also be permitted along with salary.

The candidates will receive a monthly salary between the pay scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 with additional allowances.

