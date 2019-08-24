NIA recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Senior Public Prosecutor by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Candidates who are interested through a given format within 30 days (30 September 2019) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

NIA recruitment 2019: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited the applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Public Prosecutor. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through a given format within 30 days (30 september 2019) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Important Date

The last date for submitting the application September 30, 2019 from the date of the publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

NIA Vacancy Details

Senior Public Prosecutor – 10 posts

Eligibility criteria for NIA Senior Public Prosecutor Recruitment 2019

Educational qualification: Law Graduate with a minimum of 7 years of experience.

Selection procedure for NIA senior public prosecutor recruitment 2019

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview

Steps to apply for NIA Senior Public Prosecutor Recruitment 2019. Candidates who are interested can submit the applications to the Deputy Inspector General (Admin), NIA Headquarters, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003, latest by September 30, 2019.

Interested candidates can check more details in the official notification pdf link.

NIA is looking for a competent advocates who are interested to the agency as public prosecutor on contractual basis at NIA Hqrs, New Delhi and its branch offices Hyderabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kochi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jammu, Raipur and Chandigarh initially for a period of 1 year. This period can be extended further according to mutual consent.

The Law graduates should have minimum 7 years of experience at the Bar, in conducting criminal cases in the Court of Law are eligible for appointment as Public prosecutor.

Candidates will be given a whole time appointment and will have no right of private practice during the period of contract.

