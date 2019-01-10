The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) on Thursday released the NIACL Admit Card / Call Letter for Administrative Officers (AO) Generalists & Specialists Posts. Those who have applied for the NIACL AO Recruitment examination 2019 can go through the official website @newindia.co.in to check and download the admit card/call letter for the preliminary examination.

The phase-1 online examination will be held on January 30, 2019, while the phase-II Online examination will be conducted on March 2, 2019. The NIACL has invited applications for recruitment of 312 Officers (Generalist & Specialists) in Scale I cadre from open market.

To download the call letter, follow the link from the organisation website to download call letter. At the login page, enter the

Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places. The applicants are advised to take a print out of the admit card/call letter for future reference.

As per recent notifications, candidates from all over the country are eligible to apply for these posts. They have also been advised to go through the latest notifications issued by the authorities fully.

