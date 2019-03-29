NIACL AO interview Admit Card 2019: All candidates can check their Admit Card for the interview on March 29, 2019, through the official website-newindia.co.in. The interview will be conducted from April 8 to April 22, 2019, from (8:30 am). The steps to download the NIACL AO is given below.

The New India Assurance Company Ltd has released NIACL AO Admit Card 2019 for the interview on March 29, 2019, for the candidates who have successfully completed the written recruitment examination conducted for the posts of Administrative Officers (Generalist and Specialists)(Scale-I). The main exam of NIACL AO 2019 was conducted on March 2, 2019. According to reports, a total of 980 candidates will be required to appear for the interview round. The interview will be conducted from April 8 to April 22, 2019, from (8:30 am).

The aspirants are advised to download their call letter before the closure date.

Steps to download NIACL AO Admit Card 2019:

• Visit NIACL official website-newindia.co.in.

• The official page will open, enter your login credential like registration number, Date-of-birth, captcha code and click on the submit button.

• Click on login and your call letter will be available on your screen. Download the call latter and crosscheck of details. In case of any data mismatch contact the authorities immediately.

• Download the call letter and take a print out of the same, for future use.

The New India Assurance Company Ltd has released the NIACL AO Phase-II marks for the generalist and specialist posts on March 27, 2019.

About New India Assurance Company Ltd:

NIACL, founded by Sir Dorabji Tata in 1919, a multinational general insurance company, today operates in 28 countries and headquartered at Mumbai, India. The company’s global business crossed Rs 22,270 crores in March 2017. It was nationalised in 1973, with the merger of Indian companies, marked as the market leaders in india in non-life business for more than 4o years. It has 230 products provides insurance service to the customers.

