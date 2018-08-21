NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2018 has been released on the official website of New India Assurance Insurance Company Limited (NICLL). Candidates can log in to the website newindia.co.in and download the call letters.

NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2018: New India Assurance Insurance Company Limited (NICLL) has released the call letters/admit cards for NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2018 examination. According to reports, the admit cards are now available on the official website of NIACL and candidates who are appearing in the examination can log in to the website newindia.co.in and download it.

Candidates will be selected based on a written test. The examination will be conducted online and 100-point multiple choice questions will be set in the preliminary exam paper. Candidates will be given one hour to answer the paper, which will have three sections.

English language test: 30 questions, 30 marks Logical reasoning: 35 questions, 35 marks Numerical ability test: 35 questions, 35 marks

Steps to download NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2018:

Visit the official website of NIACL, newindia.co.in Search for the link that reads ‘NIACL Assistant Admit Card 2018’ and click on it Candidates will be directed to a new window Here enter your registration number and click submit Your Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out of it

To go to the official website of NIACL and download the admit card, click on this link: https://www.newindia.co.in/portal/

