NIACL Recruitment 2018: The process to fill NIACL Recruitment 2018 application for 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class 3 has started at the official website of New India Assurance Company Limited i.e. newindia.co.in. Candidates willing and applicable for the post can apply for the same by following the given below instructions before July 31, 2018.
Steps to apply for NIACL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Posts:-
Step 1: Log in to the official website of NIACL i.e. www.newindia.co.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment option that views on the homepage
Step 3: Register the first, enter the other required details and save the form
Step 4: Registration number and password will generate automatically
Step 5: Login with required information
Step 6: Fill in the application form, pay an online fee and complete the application process for the position
Step 7: Download the application form or you can also print it the form for future references.
Important Dates for NIACL Recruitment:
Online registration to begin on July 16, 2018
Online registration last date is July 31, 2018
September 8 and 9, 2018 is the date of Tier I Preliminary Examination (Tentative)
October 6, 2018 is the date of Tier-II Main Examination (Tentative)
Candidates are requested to download call letters, 10 days prior to the date of each examination (Preliminary Examinations and Main Exam).
Vacancy details for NIACL Recruitment 2018:
- Total Posts available: 685
- Unreserved – 375
- SC – 105
- OBC – 113
- ST – 60
- Backlog Vacancies – 32
Aspirants willing to apply for the post should be at least of 21 to 30 years as on June 30, 2018. Selected candidates will receive a monthly income of Rs.14, 435 – Rs.40, 080.