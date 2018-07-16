NIACL Recruitment 2018 application is now available on the official website of New India Assurance Company Limited i.e. www.newindia.co.in. Aspirants willing to apply for the post of NIACL Assistant in Class 3 can fill in the details before July 31, 2018. Given below are the steps to apply for the NIACL Recruitment 2018 application and important dates.

Steps to apply for NIACL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Posts:-

Step 1: Log in to the official website of NIACL i.e. www.newindia.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment option that views on the homepage

Step 3: Register the first, enter the other required details and save the form

Step 4: Registration number and password will generate automatically

Step 5: Login with required information

Step 6: Fill in the application form, pay an online fee and complete the application process for the position

Step 7: Download the application form or you can also print it the form for future references.

Important Dates for NIACL Recruitment:

Online registration to begin on July 16, 2018

Online registration last date is July 31, 2018

September 8 and 9, 2018 is the date of Tier I Preliminary Examination (Tentative)

October 6, 2018 is the date of Tier-II Main Examination (Tentative)

Candidates are requested to download call letters, 10 days prior to the date of each examination (Preliminary Examinations and Main Exam).

Vacancy details for NIACL Recruitment 2018:

Total Posts available: 685

Unreserved – 375

SC – 105

OBC – 113

ST – 60

Backlog Vacancies – 32

Aspirants willing to apply for the post should be at least of 21 to 30 years as on June 30, 2018. Selected candidates will receive a monthly income of Rs.14, 435 – Rs.40, 080.

