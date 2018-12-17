The New India Assurance Company is inviting applicants to fill 312 vacant Administrative posts at their organisation. Candidates from all over Indian are eligible to apply for these posts and they are advised to go through the latest notifications issued by the authorities fully. The people who are looking for government jobs in the administrative sector can apply for the post as this is a golden opportunity for them.

The New India Assurance Company is inviting applicants to fill 312 vacant Administrative posts at their organisation. Candidates from all over Indian are eligible to apply for these posts and they are advised to go through the latest notifications issued by the authorities fully. The people who are looking for government jobs in the administrative sector can apply for the post as this is a golden opportunity for them.

The candidate should note that they can apply for the job online on the official website of NIACL i.e., newindia.co.in. The applications are being welcomed from December 10, 2018, and the registration of applications will end on December 26, 2018. The total number of posts vacant for the job is 312 and here is the breakup of these.

1. Generalists – 245 posts

2. Legal – 30 Posts

3. Finance & Accounts – 35 Posts

4. Company Secretary – 02 Posts

The minimum age to apply for these available posts is 21 years and the maximum age to apply is 30 years. But the authorities have given some age relaxations too, here are details!

1. Persons with Disabilities: 10 Yrs

2. OBC PWD: 13 Yrs

3. SC/ST PWD: 15 Yrs

4. SC/ST: 5 Yrs

5. OBC: 3 Yrs

The application fee for the examination would be different for various groups as there is an amount of relaxation given to the reserved ones. Here’s in detail:

1. ST/SC/Ex-s/PWD – Rs.100/-

2. Gen/ OBC – Rs.600/-

The candidates can pay the amount by any mode including Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline.

The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) has a set of procedure to select candidates for the posts. It will be done in three basic steps:

1. The first one will be a written exam

2. After then, a personal Interview will be conducted

3. At last, a final document Verification will be done.

