NIACL recruitment 2018: New India Assurance Company Ltd has released its official notification for 312 Administrative Officer vacant posts. aspirants can apply for the respective post on the official site of NIACL @ newindia.co.in. The application fee for SC/ST/PWD is Rs 100/- and for general candidates Rs. 600/- Check out the official notification here. The online registration and payment of the application fees for the recruitment would begin from December 10, 2018. The last date to do the same would be December 26, 2018

NIACL recruitment 2018: New India Assurance Company Ltd has released its official notification for 312 Administrative Officer vacant posts. aspirants can apply for the respective post on the official site of NIACL @ newindia.co.in.

There will be three phases to NIACL recruitment

1. Preliminary examination

2. Main examination

3. Personal interview

New India Assurance Company Ltd Date Sheet

• Opening Date for Application: December 10, 2018

• Closing Date for Application: December 26, 2018

• Phase-I Online Examination: January 30, 2019

• Phase-II Online Examination Mains: March 02, 2019

New India Assurance Company Ltd Vacancy Details

• Generalists: 245 Posts

• Finance & Accounts: 35 Posts

• Legal: 30 Posts

• Company Secretary: 02 Posts

Age Limit

• Applicant must be between 21 years to 30 years.

New India Assurance Company Ltd Eligibility Criteria

Qualification

• Company Secretary: ACS/FCS and Graduation or Post-graduation in any discipline with min 60%.

• Legal post: Graduate or Post-graduation in Law with min 60% for general candidates.

• Finance & Accounts: Chartered Accountancy and Graduation or Post-graduation in any discipline with min 60% for general candidates and 55% for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

New India Assurance Company Ltd Salary Structure

Basic pay of Rs. 32,795/- Other benefits such as pension, Gratuity, etc will be as per government rules.

