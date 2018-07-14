NIACL Recruitment 2018: The NIACL or New India Assurance has invited applications for 685 posts of Assistant on its official website. Candidates can go through the full notification on the website newindia.co.in and register themselves on or before July 31, 2018.

NIACL Recruitment 2018: Notification for recruitment of eligible candidates has been released on Friday, July 13, 2018. Interested candidates can register themselves to apply for the posts on the official website of NIACL from July 16, 2018.

According to reports, there are 685 posts vacant out of which 653 are provisional and 35 backlog vacancies in the organisation. They can check the official website of the organisation and go through the full notification online before applying at newindia.co.in.

Candidates need to visit the official website and check for the latest updates regarding the recruitment. The online application process will start very soon.

Important Dates for the RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANTS

On-line registration of application starts on – July 16, 2018

Registration of application closes on- July 31, 2018

Closure for editing application details – July 31, 2018

Last date for printing your application – July 15, 2018

Payment of Fee online – July 16, 2018 to July 31, 2018

Candidates can check the following steps to access the NIACL Recruitment 2018 Notification:

Visit the official website of NIA, newindia.co.in Under the What’s New tab, search for the link that reads “Recruitment of 685 Assistants” and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page Here click on, “Recruitment of 685 Assistants – Assistant Recruitment Exercise – 2018” link Again a different window will appear, there will be three different links Click on all the links Now check the details on the PDF and proceed for the

To go to the official website and check the notification directly, click here: https://www.newindia.co.in/portal/

