NICED Recruitment 2019: ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases has invited applications for filling up the posts of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Non-Medical) and Project Technician II. Eligible candidates may attend the walk-in-interview on September 20.

Vacancy details of NICED Recruitment 2019:

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Non-Medical)– 1 Post

Project Technician-II– 1 Post

Process of Selection:

The selection process will be based completely on the interview.

Eligibility criteria to apply for NICED Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Non-Medical)– The candidate should have post graduate degree in basic science along with NET qualification or postgraduate degree in Professional Course with the research experience of two years or graduate degree in a Professional Course with NET qualification.

Project Technician-II– The candidate should have high school qualification or equivalent with the experience of five years in the related discipline from Govt. recognized institution or training certificate of one year in the relevant discipline or ITI or National Trade certificate of National Council for Vocational Training and successful completion of ATS in similar trade from a Govt. recognized board.

Experience

The candidate should have experience of working with antimicrobial resistance in gram-negative bacilli.

The candidate should have experience in blood culture, PCR, identification of microorganism and other molecular techniques.

Monthly Compensation

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Non-Medical)– Rs 35,000/- p.m.

Project Technician-II– Rs 17,000/- p.m. + 24% HRA

Age

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) (Non-Medical)– The candidate should not be more than 35 years as on September 20, 2019.

Project Technician-II– The candidate should not be more than 28 years as on September 20, 2019.

Click Here for the Official Notification: https://bit.ly/2lNffRi

How to apply for NICED Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates can appear in the walk-in-interview along with all the essential documents required on September 20, 2019, at the address ICMR-National Institute of Cholera & Enteric diseases (NICED II Building within ID & BG Hospital Campus) 57, Beliaghata Main Road, Kolkata- 700 010

