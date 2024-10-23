Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Apply For 500 Posts Starting October 24

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the opening of applications for 500 Assistant positions. Interested candidates can submit their applications online via the official NICL website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Key Dates to Remember

Application Start Date: October 24, 2024
Application End Date: November 11, 2024
Phase I Examination Date: November 30, 2024
Phase II Examination Date: December 28, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. Additionally, candidates should have a certificate proving their graduation by October 1, 2024.

The age limit for applicants is between 21 to 30 years. Specifically, candidates born between October 2, 1994, and October 1, 2003, are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

All candidates will need to appear for both an online Preliminary and Main examination. Those who qualify the Main examination will be shortlisted for the Regional Language Test. The Preliminary exam will comprise objective tests for 100 marks and will be conducted online, lasting 60 minutes.

The Final Merit List will be prepared in descending order based on marks secured in the Online Main Examination, subject to qualification for the Regional Language Test.

Application Fees

– SC/ST/PwBD/EXS Candidates: ₹100 (intimation charges)
– All Other Candidates: ₹850 (application fee including intimation charges)

Payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards, or Mobile Wallets.

ALSO READ: GOI to Launch Internship Portal on Oct 3: How To Apply? Know Here

 

