NID admit card 2018: National Institute of Design has finally released its admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) prelims. The entrance exam will be held on January 6, 2019 (Sunday). Students are advised to check their admit card for NID exam on its official website – admissions.nid.edu. The candidates who successfully qualify the exam will be eligible for the course- Master of Design (M.Des), Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and graduate diploma programme in design (GDPD) programmes.
Aspirants will be eligible to apply for all NID campuses including Vijayawada, Bhopal, Jorhat, and Kurukshetra. The candidates have to carry a valid admit card to the exam center. The examination is for admission in 2019-20 session.
NID admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the link Log in to download admit card on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in the details and log in
Step 4: Check your respective admit cards
Step 5: Print admit card for further references
NID website also has previous year question papers for both graduate and postgraduate level entrance exams. The admission eligibility, syllabus for the entry level are both different.
DAT Prelims: Download previous year papers
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On Homepage download the papers
Step 3: Choose the course – DAT Prelims 2018 test paper
Step 4: Click and download the papers
