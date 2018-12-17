NID admit card 2018: The entrance exam will be held on January 6, 2019 (Sunday). Students are advised to check their admit card for NID exam on its official website – admissions.nid.edu. The candidates who successfully qualify the exam will be eligible for the course- Master of Design (M.Des), Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and graduate diploma programme in design (GDPD) programmes.

NID admit card 2018: National Institute of Design has finally released its admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) prelims. The entrance exam will be held on January 6, 2019 (Sunday). Students are advised to check their admit card for NID exam on its official website – admissions.nid.edu. The candidates who successfully qualify the exam will be eligible for the course- Master of Design (M.Des), Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and graduate diploma programme in design (GDPD) programmes.

Aspirants will be eligible to apply for all NID campuses including Vijayawada, Bhopal, Jorhat, and Kurukshetra. The candidates have to carry a valid admit card to the exam center. The examination is for admission in 2019-20 session.

NID admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link Log in to download admit card on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in the details and log in

Step 4: Check your respective admit cards

Step 5: Print admit card for further references

NID website also has previous year question papers for both graduate and postgraduate level entrance exams. The admission eligibility, syllabus for the entry level are both different.

DAT Prelims: Download previous year papers

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On Homepage download the papers

Step 3: Choose the course – DAT Prelims 2018 test paper

Step 4: Click and download the papers

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More